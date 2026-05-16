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San Antonio, Texas Weather Radar | KSAT

Local News

District 7 plans town hall to gather community feedback on proposed SAWS rate hike

The town hall is scheduled for Monday, May 18

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

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SAN ANTONIO – District 7 Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito wants to hear from her constituents regarding a proposed rate increase by the San Antonio Water System (SAWS).

Gavito, along with SAWS CEO Robert Puente and other SAWS leadership, are hosting a town hall discussion beginning at 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Doris Griffin Senior Center (6157 Northwest Loop 410).

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According to a news release from Gavito’s office, the town hall “is an opportunity for residents to voice their thoughts, concerns, and feedback directly to SAWS leadership” before the utility votes on a rate hike “this summer.”

If the rate is ratified, business and homeowners could see their bills increase as early as July 1.

During an April 7 meeting, SAWS trustees discussed a potential gradual rate increases of roughly $19 for residents over the next three years. In that same meeting, trustees discussed a $132,849 bonus Puente is scheduled to receive next January due to a deferred compensation plan.

After opinions are gathered, SAWS will present the budget plan to board members and hold a vote on Tuesday. All meetings are open to the public.

SAWS is located at 2800 U.S. Highway 281 North. Meetings are normally held in the Executive Conference Room 695 of the Administrative Offices Building at 9 a.m., according to the utility’s website.

If the budget plan passes, SAWS will present the plan to city hall sometime in June, a SAWS spokesperson told KSAT.

More recent SAWS coverage from KSAT:

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