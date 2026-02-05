Skip to main content
Clear icon
49º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
What you need to know about Texas Education Freedom Accounts
San Antonio’s oldest gay bar faces closure over lack of sprinklers
Epstein files rife with uncensored nudes and victims’ names, despite redaction efforts
Authorities believe 'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother was taken against her will
Authorities ID wrong-way driver killed after head-on crash on Interstate 35
Fired after gender identity lesson, professor sues Texas A&M, arguing her free speech rights were violated
Judson ISD school board proposes termination of superintendent during special meeting
2 taken into custody in connection with ‘large fight’ after Judson HS basketball game, officials say
SA may top 80° on Friday, warm weekend

Local News

San Antonio water rates could rise. Here’s how to save on your bill

A council vote on new rates likely won’t happen until at least April

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

water faucet (Pixabay)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio water rates could increase in the coming months.

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) recently presented the proposal to city council members, who will decide if the rate hike moves forward.

Though exact numbers are not yet available, we got a peek at what’s possible last month. SAWS staff laid out a plan that could raise the average customer’s monthly bill by $4 to $5 each year for the next four years. They said the increase would still keep bills lower than before the utility restructured its rates a few years ago.

SAWS is preparing customers for higher bills and offering practical advice on saving water and reducing costs.

Here are tips from SAWS to help you save water:

  • Sprinklers use a lot of water, so use them wisely. During drought conditions, such as the current one, follow watering restrictions to avoid fines.
  • Choose native plants or green cover for landscaping. These plants need less water, and SAWS often offers rebate programs for replacing grass with drought-tolerant plants.
  • Maintain water softeners, pools, and sprinkler systems regularly. SAWS recommends yearly inspections to catch leaks or malfunctioning equipment early.
  • Use your smart meter to track water usage on your phone. This can help you detect leaks early.

A council vote on new rates likely won’t happen until at least April.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos