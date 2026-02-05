San Antonio water rates could rise. Here’s how to save on your bill A council vote on new rates likely won’t happen until at least April water faucet (Pixabay) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio water rates could increase in the coming months.
The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) recently presented the proposal to city council members, who will decide if the rate hike moves forward.
Though exact numbers are not yet available, we got a peek at what’s possible last month. SAWS staff laid out a plan that could raise the average customer’s monthly bill by $4 to $5 each year for the next four years. They said the increase would still keep bills lower than before the utility restructured its rates a few years ago.
SAWS is preparing customers for higher bills and offering practical advice on saving water and reducing costs.
Here are
tips from SAWS to help you save water: Sprinklers use a lot of water, so use them wisely. During drought conditions, such as the current one, follow watering restrictions to avoid fines. Choose native plants or green cover for landscaping. These plants need less water, and SAWS often offers rebate programs for replacing grass with drought-tolerant plants. Maintain water softeners, pools, and sprinkler systems regularly. SAWS recommends yearly inspections to catch leaks or malfunctioning equipment early. Use your smart meter to track water usage on your phone. This can help you detect leaks early.
A council vote on new rates likely won’t happen until at least April.
