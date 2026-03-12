Skip to main content
Local News

Man arrested, accused of intoxication assault after 2 injured in North Side crash, SAPD says

The crash happened on Wurzbach Parkway and Starcrest Drive

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

SAN ANTONIO – A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with a crash that injured a child and a teenager, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Wurzbach Parkway and Starcrest Drive on the North Side.

According to a preliminary report, the man was heading westbound on Wurzbach Parkway when he collided with another vehicle.

A 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old were injured in the collision, the report said. They were both taken to a local hospital for treatment.

SAPD said the 46-year-old man was “evaluated” at the scene and later arrested for intoxication assault.

Further information was not readily available.

