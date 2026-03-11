Bexar County man, who allegedly hid his wife’s dead body for a month, appears in court

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A Bexar County man, who allegedly killed his wife and hid her body for a little more than a month, could be headed for trial for murder soon.

Charles Byrd, 50, was in court Wednesday morning for a status update on his case.

In July 2025, Byrd’s wife, Angela, was found hidden in plastic bags and rugs inside their home. According to Byrd’s arrest warrant, investigators believed her body had been hidden for about 32 days.

After his arrest, Byrd allegedly confessed to killing his wife after he thought she was cheating on him.

In court on Wednesday, Byrd was given a plea deadline of April 9. If a deal isn’t agreed on, his murder trial will begin April 13.

If convicted, Byrd faces up to life in prison.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is a long list of resources on KSAT’s Domestic Violence page, which includes a breakdown of what abuse is and how it builds gradually.

If you are in crisis, you can:

call or text 911

call the Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233

call the local Family Violence Prevention Services , which runs the shelter (Crisis Number: 210-733-8810, Programs and Administration: 210-930-3669)

call the Bexar County Family Justice Center at 210-631-0100.

The Texas Advocacy Project also offers free legal help and can be contacted via its Legal Line at 800-374-HOPE.

