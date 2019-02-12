DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESOURCES

68º
SAN ANTONIO – Making the decision to get out of a dangerous situation can be difficult and dangerous, but you don’t have to do that alone.

There are several local and state agencies providing free services to help. You can find some of those phone numbers, websites and general information below:

EMERGENCY SERVICES

  • Police/Fire/EMS -- 911
  • United Way Texas -- 211
  • Battered Women’s Shelter -- 210-733-8810

24/7 HOTLINES

AM I BEING ABUSED?

Red flag checklist

LEGAL

FAQs: Protective Orders

NEED TO KNOW: Domestic violence victims have rights

FINANCIAL

Office of the Attorney General – Child Support

  • East -- 210-337-6903
  • North -- 210-543-2555
  • South -- 210-333-6011
  • West -- 210-472-2185

Department of Community Initiatives (City of San Antonio) -- 210-207-7830

Bexar County Health and Human Services -- 210-335-6770

Crime Victims Compensation -- 1-800-983-9933

COUNSELING

SUPPORT GROUPS

IMMIGRATION

HOUSING

FOOD

LAW ENFORCEMENT

  • SAPD (non-emergency) -- 210-207-7273
  • SAPD Family Violence Unit -- 210-207-2313
  • SAPD Homicide Unit -- 210-207-7635
  • SAPD Sex Crimes Unit -- 210-207-2313

SAPD CRISIS RESPONSE TEAMS

  • SAPD Central Substation -- 210-207-4013
  • SAPD East Substation -- 210-207-2062
  • SAPD North Substation -- 210-207-8129
  • SAPD Prue Substation -- 210-207-2201
  • SAPD South Substation -- 210-207-8701
  • SAPD West Substation -- 210-207-7916

SAPD Victim’s Advocacy -- 210-207-2141

DEAFLINK is available at all SAPD Police Substations

INTERACTIVE: How SAPD handles domestic violence cases

OTHER HELPFUL PHONE NUMBERS

HELPFUL WEBSITES

