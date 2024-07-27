SAPD patrol car involved in three-vehicle accident on Southwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and three other individuals were involved in a three-vehicle crash on the Southwest Side.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, an officer responded to a call for a vehicle on fire. The officer traveled eastbound on Southcross Boulevard.

After the officer passed the intersection at Huron Street, police said a motorcycle traveling westbound on Southcross Boulevard collided head-on with the patrol car.

Both the motorcycle and the patrol car were then pushed into a nearby vehicle at a stop light, police said.

All three individuals were transported to the hospital. Police said the person on the motorcycle was in critical condition.

Authorities said the officer and the person in the other car are also receiving treatment.

The injured officer was said to have “some injuries.” Police said the officer has been with the department for two years.

Police are continuing their investigation.