KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga joins Spurs fans ahead of Game 6 against OKC Thunder Watch all the excitement in this article at 7 p.m. Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Ernie will be live starting at 7 p.m. at The Rock at La Cantera.
KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.
Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The
Thunder currently lead the series 3-2.
The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.
More Race For Seis coverage on KSAT:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Ernie Zuniga headshot
Ernie Zuniga is a veteran TV and media personality in San Antonio and is an anchor/reporter at KSAT.
Adam Barraza headshot
Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.
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