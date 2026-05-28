KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga joins Spurs fans ahead of Game 6 against OKC Thunder

Spurs fans gather at The Rock at La Cantera for the team's official watch party.

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s Ernie Zuniga will join Spurs fans ahead of Game 6 of the Western Conference finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ernie will be live starting at 7 p.m. at The Rock at La Cantera.

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KSAT will livestream the excitement in this article and on KSAT Plus. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Tipoff for Game 6 is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Frost Bank Center. The Thunder currently lead the series 3-2.

The winner of the Spurs-Thunder series will face the New York Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals.

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