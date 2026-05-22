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Where to watch Spurs game tonight in San Antonio for free

Share your Spurs spirit on KSAT Connect!

KSAT Digital Staff

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama celebrates during the second half of Game 1 in a third-round NBA basketball playoffs series against the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday, May 18, 2026, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has no shortage of places to catch Friday night’s Spurs game, with several free, family-friendly watch parties happening across the city.

The official Spurs watch party, which begins at 6:30 p.m., at The Rock at La Cantera is already fully reserved, but fans who didn’t snag a reservation still have plenty of options.

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Several other San Antonio hotspots are hosting free watch parties open to the public, including:

Before the game, fans can tune in to KSAT’s “Race for Seis” pre-game special, airing live at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and streaming for free on KSAT Plus.

KSAT will also have live coverage from inside Frost Bank Center and from the official Spurs watch party at The Rock at La Cantera.

Fans are encouraged to share their Spurs pride by submitting photos through KSAT Connect throughout the night.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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