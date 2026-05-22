Where to watch Spurs game tonight in San Antonio for free

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio has no shortage of places to catch Friday night’s Spurs game, with several free, family-friendly watch parties happening across the city.
The official Spurs watch party, which begins at 6:30 p.m., at The Rock at La Cantera is already fully reserved, but fans who didn’t snag a reservation still have plenty of options.
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Several other San Antonio hotspots are hosting free watch parties open to the public, including:
- The Friendly Spot: 943 S. Alamo St.
- The Social Spot on Broadway: 930 Broadway
- City Base Cinema: Fans can catch the game on the big screen
- All La Gloria locations
Before the game, fans can tune in to KSAT’s “Race for Seis” pre-game special, airing live at 6:30 p.m. on KSAT 12 and streaming for free on KSAT Plus.
KSAT will also have live coverage from inside Frost Bank Center and from the official Spurs watch party at The Rock at La Cantera.
Fans are encouraged to share their Spurs pride by submitting photos through KSAT Connect throughout the night.