‘Burned in my memory’: Mother, daughter T-boned by hit-and-run driver near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A mother and daughter said they are requesting assistance to find a driver who hit them and then fled the scene just a block from their home on Wednesday night after the Spurs game.

Thankfully, Rachel Crum, 19, and her mother, Shannan Hern, are doing OK. They are both sore but grateful they were not seriously injured.

“My head snaps back. I see her (head) snap back. And then just takes off,” Hern said emotionally as she recalled what happened.

Hern said just hours prior, they surprised their daughter with a car for her birthday. A silver and black Mini Cooper, which she named after Spurs great Manu Ginobili.

Rachel Crum celebrates after receiving a new car. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“Unfortunately, we did lose our last game, but I was looking forward to in the future going honking and celebrating with my family,” said Crum.

After the Spurs lost, the mother and daughter duo decided to take Ginobili for a spin.

Not even a block from their home, at the intersection of N. St. Mary’s Street and E. Parks Avenue, the mother and daughter say a dark colored Toyota Tacoma T-boned them at the stop sign.

“It’s going to be burned in my memory forever watching that come at my daughter,” Hern said.

They found pieces of the other vehicle left behind and are hoping someone recognizes the truck or saw the crash.

“You can kind of see where the car accelerated to turn onto the street,” Crum said. “And it actually cut through the metal in my car.”

Instead of being left with anger, the family hopes the incident is a wake-up call for the hit-and-run driver.

“I really pray that they woke up this morning and said, ‘That’s enough. It’s enough,” Hern stated.

San Antonio police have not found the driver. They also have not said whether impairment was a factor. The family says, based on the parts left behind, they believe investigators are looking for a dark colored Toyota Tacoma, possibly a 2016 to 2020 model.

A mother and daughter involved in a hit-and-run crash are requesting help from the public. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Contact SAPD’s non-emergency line at (210) 207-7273 with any relevant information about the incident.

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