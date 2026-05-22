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Local News

2 women arrested, 5 cited in connection with West Side gambling bust, BCSO says

The sheriff’s office seized 44 gambling machines and over $19K during a search warrant

Rocky Garza, Content Gatherer

Katrina Webber, Reporter

Ecstasy Leyva, 21 (left), and Olga Sifuentes Rodriguez, 66 (right), were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is considered a state jail felony. They were transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two women were arrested and five others were cited after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a gambling bust on Thursday afternoon.

In a preliminary report, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said its Organized Crime Division executed a search warrant at approximately 3 p.m. in the 7400 block of U.S. Highway 90, which is located near Military Drive.

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During their search, deputies found 44 gambling machines and more than $19,000 ($19,137) in cash, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies initially detained seven people.

After further investigation, BCSO took two women into custody and cited five others for gambling participation, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Olga Sifuentes Rodriguez, 66, and Ecstasy Leyva, 21, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is considered a state jail felony, and transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

According to jail records, Rodriguez and Leyva have since been released on bond.

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