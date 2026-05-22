2 women arrested, 5 cited in connection with West Side gambling bust, BCSO says

Ecstasy Leyva, 21 (left), and Olga Sifuentes Rodriguez, 66 (right), were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is considered a state jail felony. They were transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two women were arrested and five others were cited after Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a gambling bust on Thursday afternoon.

In a preliminary report, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said its Organized Crime Division executed a search warrant at approximately 3 p.m. in the 7400 block of U.S. Highway 90, which is located near Military Drive.

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During their search, deputies found 44 gambling machines and more than $19,000 ($19,137) in cash, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies initially detained seven people.

After further investigation, BCSO took two women into custody and cited five others for gambling participation, a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Olga Sifuentes Rodriguez, 66, and Ecstasy Leyva, 21, were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, which is considered a state jail felony, and transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

According to jail records, Rodriguez and Leyva have since been released on bond.

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