Madison HS student injured in drive-by shooting near campus after road rage incident, officials say

A shooting on the North Side is under investigation after a teen was injured.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old male student at Madison High School was hospitalized after a road rage incident led to a drive-by shooting near the campus, according to officials.

Officers responded to a call for a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Stahl and O’Connor Road, which is located in front of Madison High School.

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The teen told officers there was an altercation at a different location that led to the road rage incident, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

A North East Independent School District spokesperson said the road rage confrontation occurred on Loop 1604.

Officers stated that in the initial road rage incident, the teenager fired multiple gunshots at the other vehicle involved.

Afterward, according to the report, the teen was walking near the campus when someone inside a vehicle shot him.

Madison High School entered a secure status as a result of the shooting, the NEISD spokesperson said.

The 16-year-old student was later taken to a hospital for treatment, the report said.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Officers did not say whether anyone else was injured besides the teen.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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