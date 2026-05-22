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Local News

Spurs pep rally set for Friday ahead of Western Conference Finals home opener

Watch a livestream of the pep rally at 8:30 a.m. in the video player below

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and teammates celebrate this win over Detroit Pistons in an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Thursday, March 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is gearing up to rally behind the Spurs for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Spurs Sports & Entertainment is hosting a citywide pep rally on Friday at Tower Park at Hemisfair.

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The event runs 8:30-9:30 a.m., and is free and open to the public. No ticket is required.

KSAT will have live coverage of the pep rally, which will be streamed in the video player above.

Fans who arrive early can grab free tacos and coffee from Taco Palenque (available to the first 700 fans) and free playoff T-shirts while supplies last.

The morning will also feature live entertainment, including Mariachi Los Galleros, the Spurs Hype Squad, and music from DJ Quake. The rally will be hosted by Zay Zay, with appearances scheduled from Sean Elliott, Jacob Tobey and other special guests.

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