San Antonio shops, pop-ups see boost from Spurs playoff excitement

Creative T-shirts and are flying off the shelves as the Spurs continue their push for an NBA title.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio restaurants and small businesses are feeling the buzz of the NBA playoffs.

Local business owners are putting a unique twist on their products to celebrate the Spurs while boosting their sales.

At Panifico Bake Shop on the West Side, bakers have been working overtime to keep up with demand as fans stock up on game-day treats. Colorful pan dulce in Spurs colors has become a crowd favorite, drawing customers from across the city.

“People will drive miles to come out here and to get this pastry,” customer James Gutierrez said.

The extra effort has been worth it, according to owner Edna Sanchez-Miggins.

“The bakers were really tired, but they just kept on going because they love the excitement. They love people coming in and telling them that their product is pretty and delicious, and so we love it too,” Sanchez-Miggins said.

The energy isn’t limited to downtown. Small pop-ups along the South Side are also seeing increased foot traffic — allowing them to extend hours and bring on more staff after a slow stretch.

Anthony Araujo, who operates merchandise pop-ups, said the timing couldn’t be better.

“I’m just busy as you can see this busy, you know, come out and like I said, this is a newer location and we started here on Monday. So it’s just been nonstop business,” Araujo said.

Beyond game-day treats, creative T-shirts and stickers are also flying off the shelves as fans look for ways to show their Spurs pride.

Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jeff Webster said the momentum is exactly what struggling businesses needed.

“I just love seeing the enthusiasm in our business owners who are like, this is a breath of fresh air,” Webster said. “It’s been some tough times. This brings a whole level of energy and more importantly, then some revenue to help them survive right now in some tough economic times.”

The chamber is tracking the economic impact and expects to release data in June showing how the Spurs’ playoff run has affected local businesses.

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