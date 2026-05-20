‘He can’t be from this planet’: Inside Victor Wembanyama’s ‘Alien’ nickname

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama already has a reputation as one of basketball’s most unique talents. At 7-foot-4 with guard-like ballhandling, perimeter shooting and shot-blocking ability, the 22-year-old has inspired one nickname that continues to stick among fans: “The Alien.”

Around San Antonio, many Spurs supporters say the nickname fits because of the seemingly impossible plays Wembanyama makes on the court.

“The universe wants the Spurs to win,” one fan said during a downtown gathering. “That’s why we got Wemby. That’s why we got the Alien.”

Others described the Spurs star as “otherworldly” and a “genetic anomaly” because of the combination of size and skill he brings to the game.

“A big with that shooting capability is always great,” said fan Sidney Green, adding, “he can’t be from this planet.”

The nickname has only gained momentum as Wembanyama continues producing highlight-reel moments. One of the latest came when he buried a deep pull-up 3-pointer from nearly 30 feet away to tie a game in the closing seconds.

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“I was like, ‘Oh my God, why did he shoot that?’” fan J’uan Scott said. “I was like, ‘That’s a bad shot,’ but I guess it wasn’t a bad shot for him.”

For most players, attempting a shot from that distance would likely earn criticism from a coach.

“He’d say, ‘Never shoot that again,” Green joked when asked how his own coach would react.

Still, Wembanyama’s confidence and range are already influencing young basketball fans. At a local park, kids repeatedly shouted “Wemby!” while trying to recreate the Spurs star’s deep game-tying shot.

Most attempts missed, though participants blamed windy conditions and the sheer difficulty of the shot.

“I still think it’s a bad shot,” one participant said. “I can’t believe he shot that.”

After several attempts, a few fans finally knocked down the long-range shot. One participant, the president of the Spurs superfan group the Jackals, made it on the first try and celebrated immediately afterward.

“There’s a reason Vic chose me!” the fan shouted.

For many Spurs supporters, however, “The Alien” nickname goes beyond Wembanyama’s basketball ability.

“It’s just his down-to-earthness,” a member of the Spurs Jackals fan group said. “He is something out of this world because he’s the whole full package — personality, the skill, the drive, the ambition.”

As Wembanyama’s career continues, fans in San Antonio appear more than ready to embrace the nickname — and the out-of-this-world expectations that come with it.

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