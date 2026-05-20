More security measures wanted along Southeast Military Drive

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a shootout Monday night started after security guards tried to confront a man outside the H-E-B on Southeast Military Drive.

The man was in the store’s parking lot shooting a gun when guards approached him and he allegedly shot at them, according to investigators.

They said the guards returned fire and hit him.

He was taken to the hospital.

Just last month, SAPD officers were called to the same store after they said a man captured two alleged thieves on phone video, returning to retrieve a cellphone left behind while they allegedly tried to steal the man’s truck.

That man told KSAT he was threatened and that the video showed a suspect pulling out a gun.

According to San Antonio police statistics, officers have been called out to the location more that 100 times this year so far, for things such as lost property, minor accidents and several assault-related calls.

Dahila Medina said she believes more security is needed and it should be a lot more visible.

“I feel like they should add more security if anything to help people ease their minds,” Medina said.

More security is welcomed by all those KSAT spoke with Tuesday, but Moncia Mackey, who spends time and money at the businesses along Southeast Military Drive, said it cannot stop crime completely.

“We can’t stop the criminals. We can’t stop them. I don’t care how much we patrol, or we put safety out here,” Mackey said. “Somebody going to get through and do something crazy.”

Mackey thinks the constant development in the area may be adding to the frequency and increase of police calls in general along the road.

For the past several years, major retailers and restaurants have come in, and more are in the process of opening on Southeast Military Drive.

In addition, there are several new apartment complexes under construction in the area.

“I think it’s more so the apartment complex they are putting around here. There’s more people coming into San Antonio. We’re growing a lot,” Mackey said. “So, yeah, you got to pay attention to your surroundings.”

Maxmilliano Montez, who also visits businesses in the area, said people may see a lot of development and take for granted the area is safe.

He said in the process, they become lax in their own personal safety precautions.

“Complacency, that can be a thing that can happen ... it can hit you because you wouldn’t expect it,” Montez said.

KSAT contacted H-E-B officials regarding Monday night’s incident.

An official responded with an email that was sent to KSAT that read in part, “At all of its stores, security and safety of our customers is a top priority.”

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