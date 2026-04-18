Video captures 2 attempting to steal truck, pull gun on owner at Southeast Side H-E-B

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is searching for two suspects after they attempted to steal a pickup truck from a Southeast Side H-E-B parking lot, before threatening the truck’s owner with a firearm.

The confrontation occurred just after 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, according to an SAPD report, after the victim found one of the suspects already inside his gray Ford F-250 while exiting the H-E-B in the 3300 block of Southeast Military Drive.

The victim yelled out, the report said, startling the suspect, who then fled the scene in a gray Dodge Charger with a second suspect.

After the suspects drove away, police said the victim discovered a black Apple iPhone had been left inside his truck. He picked it up and stepped away from the vehicle.

The two suspects then returned to the parking lot. One suspect re-entered the victim’s truck, apparently searching for the phone.

When he could not find it, video exclusively shared with KSAT shows the suspect with a firearm in his left hand and demanding the phone back.

Police said the suspect chased him with the firearm while the second suspect stood near their vehicle, also armed.

The suspects eventually returned to their car. Before leaving, police said one suspect threatened to steal the victim’s truck and told him they knew where he lived and would come to his home and shoot him. The suspects then fled the scene.

A witness corroborated the victim’s account, telling officers he saw one suspect chase the victim with a firearm and the second suspect standing outside the vehicle, also holding a gun. The witness said his dashboard camera may have captured footage of the confrontation.

The victim’s truck sustained damage, though the extent was not immediately known. No injuries were reported.

Police said the gray Dodge Charger used by the suspects has a partially broken driver-side mirror and has been linked to at least two prior vehicle theft cases in the San Antonio area.

No arrests had been made as of the filing of the report. The investigation remains ongoing.

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