‘Feels like a nightmare’: Teen dies after falling from truck during Spurs playoff celebration

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio family is mourning a 17-year-old boy who died after falling from a truck during post-Spurs game celebrations.

Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known by his friends and family as Joey, had been “fighting for his life” at a hospital since the fall last Thursday, according to a family member.

“It feels like a nightmare,” said Victoria Lopez, Joey’s aunt.

Rodriguez’s family is now urging the community to celebrate safely as the Spurs head deeper into the playoffs.

Family remembers Joey

Victoria Lopez remembered Rodriguez as the family’s only grandson and a rising senior at Frank Tejada Academy.

She described him as funny, warm and full of ambition.

“I remember when he was little, they shaved his head — I would tell him that he looked like Avatar, and he was just so funny,” Lopez said.

Rodriguez had even talked with his aunt about following in her footsteps as a nurse.

“I remember him telling me, ‘Do you think I should become a nurse?’ Because I’m a nurse and I was like, ‘Yeah, nephew, you can do it, you just, you know, you got to be ready for whatever comes through,” Lopez said.

“He was ready to go out there into the world and make something of himself, and it’s just a terrible tragedy,” she added.

The night of the incident

Lopez said her family grew up celebrating the Spurs and had continued the tradition of honking during playoff runs. On Thursday night, Rodriguez wanted to celebrate on Southwest Military Drive.

His mother initially told him no, Lopez said, but she changed her mind when she believed that a parent would be present. A parent was not there the night of the incident.

“She told me that he had fell off the truck, and my heart just sank because I knew that it was not good news,” said Victoria Lopez, Joey’s aunt.

According to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report, Rodriguez fell from a vehicle in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue, near Southwest Military Drive.

SAPD told KSAT on Tuesday afternoon that the case remains an active investigation and no arrests have been made.

As San Antonio celebrates the Spurs’ run in the Finals, Rodriguez’s family is asking fans to put safety first.

“Please put your seatbelt on and keep your kids in a car seat if, you know, they’re at that age because, I mean, anything can happen,” Lopez said.

San Antonio police officers have echoed that message, asking everyone to celebrate responsibly.

Despite the grief, Lopez said the family is leaning on each other and their faith.

“We’re going to be here, we’re gonna have to stick together, and we’ll see him again,” she said.

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