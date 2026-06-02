Teen dies from injuries after falling from truck during Spurs celebration, family says

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old died from his injuries after falling from a truck during post-Spurs game celebrations on the South Side, his family told KSAT.

Jose Luis Rodriguez III, known by his friends and family as Joey, had been “fighting for his life” at the hospital since the Thursday injury, according to a family member.

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Victoria Lopez, Rodriguez’s aunt, sat down with KSAT in an exclusive interview on Tuesday and remembered Rodriguez as her only nephew and called this past week a “nightmare.”

“He was ready to go out there into the world and make something of himself,” Lopez said. “It’s just a terrible tragedy.”

Watch the full story on GMSA at 9 on Wednesday, June 3.

Rodriguez was finishing his junior year at Frank Tejada Academy before he died.

San Antonio police told KSAT on Tuesday afternoon no arrests have been made in the case, and it is still an active investigation.

The family is hosting a plate sale for Rodriguez from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 13. The plate sale will take place at 328 S. San Gabriel.

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