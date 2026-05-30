‘Fighting for his life’: Teen on life support after falling from truck during Spurs celebration

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors said they are heartbroken as a 17-year-old remains on life support after falling from a truck during Spurs postgame celebrations on the South Side.

The teenager remains ‘fighting for his life,’ according to a family member, who asked for privacy.

Leticia Ybarbo, a South Side neighbor who did not want to appear on camera, said the celebrations along Southwest Military Drive have become increasingly dangerous.

Ibarbo said she saw police investigate in front of her home after the teen fell from a car in the 300 block of West Dickson Avenue.

“I’ve seen a lot of kids, even adults, out on the window, out on top of the cars,” Ybarbo said. “I was afraid one day, but to have it happen right here in front of our house, where the boy fell, and his grandma came ... I was so hurt for her.”

According to a San Antonio Police Department preliminary report, the teen was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors said that as police direct drivers off Southwest Military Drive after the celebrations, those drivers end up on side streets such as Dickson Avenue, where there are no speed bumps and a reduced police presence.

In a statement to KSAT, SAPD said in part: “This serves as an important reminder that public safety is a shared responsibility. We encourage everyone celebrating to follow traffic laws, stay inside your vehicles and follow directions from the officers.”

With another game on the horizon, Ybarbo said she was still worried about what could happen.

“I’m afraid about tonight, you know. It’s an important game, but I’m just hoping everybody stays safe,” Ybarbo said.

Residents who spoke with KSAT on Saturday afternoon said they want more police to patrol the streets surrounding Southwest Military Drive to prevent further tragedies.

“It’s just not (that) the kids are out there, the adults are also doing it,” Ybarbo said. “I just hope that there’s a lot more awareness, especially now that this has happened.”

Read more: