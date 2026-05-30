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Local News

KSAT joins dozens of local companies at San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup

Local charities benefit from Corporate Cup donations

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Reporter

Ricardo Moreno, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT joined several dozen local companies to compete in the San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup on Saturday morning.

The unique co-ed field day, presented by OrthoNow, was filled with friendly competition, teamwork and community spirit.

The Corporate Cup featured more than a dozen events designed to test athletic skills and foster camaraderie among colleagues. Activities included tug-of-war, dodgeball, pickleball, sack races, soccer kicks, and more.

The Corporate Cup is more than just bragging rights — the annual competition incorporates a charity challenge each year. Proceeds from the Corporate Cup support sports and fitness programs for underserved youth in San Antonio, according to organizers.

Click here to see the official scoring.

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