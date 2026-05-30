KSAT joins dozens of local companies at San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT joined several dozen local companies to compete in the San Antonio Sports Corporate Cup on Saturday morning.
The unique co-ed field day, presented by OrthoNow, was filled with friendly competition, teamwork and community spirit.
The Corporate Cup featured more than a dozen events designed to test athletic skills and foster camaraderie among colleagues. Activities included tug-of-war, dodgeball, pickleball, sack races, soccer kicks, and more.
The Corporate Cup is more than just bragging rights — the annual competition incorporates a charity challenge each year. Proceeds from the Corporate Cup support sports and fitness programs for underserved youth in San Antonio, according to organizers.
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.