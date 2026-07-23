Burglary suspect taken into custody after chase on South Side, authorities say

San Antonio police appeared to take a man into custody on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after he allegedly stole a vehicle near South Park Mall.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police appeared to take a man into custody Thursday morning after he allegedly burglarized a vehicle near South Park Mall.

Officers were initially dispatched on a burglary of a vehicle call at approximately 9 a.m. near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at the intersection of Interstate 35 and South Zarzamora Street.

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SAPD officers said they spoke with the victim of the alleged burglary to get a description of a possible suspect.

Police said the suspect then began traveling southbound on I-35 in a vehicle. A Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) spokesperson said the man was driving recklessly when he lost control of the car and rolled over onto the access road near Somerset Road.

Authorities said the suspect then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers eventually caught up to the man and took him into custody near the 3100 block of Owasso Street, according to SAPD.

A KSAT crew was at the scene Thursday as a man in a red shirt and multi-colored shorts was placed in handcuffs near an SAPD patrol vehicle. The identity of the man is not yet known.

A KSAT crew was at the scene on Thursday, July 23, 2026, near the I-35 access road as a man in a red shirt and multi-colored shorts was placed in handcuffs. (KSAT)

A DPS spokesperson said one of its sergeants was also at the crash scene.

According to the SAPD officer, first responders determined the man was not seriously injured before he was transported to the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

Investigators are working to learn what was taken, if anything, from the victim’s vehicle.

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