Bond reduced for woman charged in Del Rio mother’s fatal stabbing

DEL RIO, Texas – A Del Rio judge reduced the bond for one of three women charged in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Caroline Pena, a mother who was killed last month.

The bond for Kitty Diaz, 21, was lowered from $5 million to $2 million during a hearing in Del Rio on Wednesday.

Video taken earlier in the day by a local journalist showed Diaz being escorted out of the courthouse after the hearing.

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Diaz is one of three women charged with murder. Amaya Diaz and Kyandra Faz also face charges in the case.

Pena was stabbed multiple times on June 25 after what witnesses described as an altercation at a home in the 800 block of East 10th Street involving Pena and the three women.

The confrontation spilled into a neighbor’s yard, where dried blood could still be seen on a walkway and on a truck Pena leaned on after she was injured, police said.

Pena was taken to a local hospital and later transported to San Antonio, where she died.