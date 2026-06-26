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Local News

3 women accused of murder in connection with deadly stabbing in Del Rio, police say

Authorities say the 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead Thursday evening after the suspects were arrested

Samuel Rocha IV, Newsroom Trainee

Bill Taylor, Special Projects Producer

Del Rio police arrested Amaya Cookie Diaz (left), 19, Kyandra Renee Faz (middle), 21, and Kitty Mia Diaz (right), 21, on June 25, 2026. (Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office)

DEL RIO, Texas – Del Rio police officers took three women into custody and charged them with murder after a 32-year-old woman was stabbed to death Thursday.

The Del Rio Police Department announced the arrests of Kitty Mia Diaz, 21; Amaya Cookie Diaz, 19; and Kyandra Renee Faz, 21 in a Friday social media post.

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Officers responded to the Val Verde Regional Medical Center just after 2 p.m. Thursday following the arrival of a stabbing victim. Authorities said the attack happened in the 800 block of East 10th Street in Del Rio.

The victim was then rushed to a San Antonio-area hospital for emergency treatment, Del Rio police said in the post.

Within the next two hours, investigators said they watched surveillance video, interviewed witnesses and looked at evidence.

At approximately 4 p.m., police arrested Kitty Mia Diaz and Amaya Cookie Diaz. Faz was also arrested shortly thereafter, according to the news release. All three were transported for processing at the Del Rio Police Department facility.

KSAT has reached out to Del Rio police for details regarding where the women were taken into custody.

After the suspects were booked, Del Rio police said the victim was pronounced dead Thursday evening in San Antonio. The suspects were then charged in connection with the woman’s murder.

Officers said additional charges are possible and their investigation is ongoing.

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