Lawmakers urge 6 Bexar County cities to reconsider ICE agreements over local police role

SAN ANTONIO – A group of federal and state lawmakers is calling on six Bexar County communities to reconsider their agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing that local police should not take on a greater role in federal immigration enforcement.

U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar, along with state lawmakers including Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, made the case Wednesday during a press conference.

The lawmakers are asking China Grove, Balcones Heights, Hollywood Park, St. Hedwig, Von Ormy and Sandy Oaks to end their participation in the federal government’s 287(g) program.

The program allows ICE to delegate certain immigration-enforcement functions to trained state and local law enforcement officers under written agreements and ICE supervision.

The six Bexar County agencies identified by the lawmakers are among local law enforcement agencies participating or considering to participate in the program. San Antonio itself is not a 287(g) participant.

Castro said the agreements blur the line between local policing and federal immigration enforcement.

“Our communities deserve police who protect them, not law enforcement that fuels Donald Trump and Greg Abbott’s mass deportation machine,” said Castro.

He added the six cities have signed onto the Task Force Model, which he described as the most expansive form of the program.

ICE describes the model as allowing state and local agencies to enforce limited immigration authority during routine police enforcement duties, including in non-custodial settings, while under ICE supervision and oversight. ICE says participating officers receive specialized training covering immigration law, civil rights, cross-cultural issues, liability and complaint procedures.

Castro said he is particularly concerned about the impact on smaller police departments.

“Small cities already struggle with law enforcement issues within their boundaries, and this is just going to strain their capacity even more,” Castro said.

The congressman also argued federal funding associated with the program can make the agreements attractive to cities dealing with budget pressures.

He said he has asked the participating communities for information about the number of officers involved, costs, funding and immigration-related arrests or transfers.

Casar argued smaller departments could face competing demands if officers are assigned immigration-enforcement responsibilities.

“By taking this money, you are signing yourself up for those law enforcement officers that you need to be getting to the 911 call,” he added.

Casar said local officers should instead be available to respond to emergencies, investigate crimes and handle traditional policing responsibilities.

The lawmakers’ concerns come as 287(g) agreements have expanded nationally. ICE describes the program as a partnership intended to enhance cooperation between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

The lawmakers, however, contend that local participation can create additional costs and strain departments that already have limited resources. They also say public trust is also at stake.

Gervin-Hawkins said she believes participation could make some residents less willing to interact with police and other first responders.

“Most importantly, it erodes the community trust within our public safety, that trust we’re trying to rebuild and strengthen,” she said.

She added she is concerned residents could become afraid to report crimes or seek help from law enforcement. Gervin-Hawkins also warned of what she described as an increased risk of racial profiling and said the issue should not be viewed solely through a political or racial lens.

“This ain’t just a Black or brown issue. This is a humanitarian issue,” she said.

The congresswoman called on local leaders to consider the broader consequences of their decisions, even as some municipalities face financial challenges.

The debate comes as other Texas communities move forward with 287(g) agreements. On Tuesday night, Pearsall city leaders voted 5-2 to approve participation in the program. Pearsall is separate from the six Bexar County cities targeted by Wednesday’s letter.

Immigration attorney shares concerns

Jonathan Ryan, an immigration attorney and director of Advocato, a local organization providing legal services to refugees, immigrants and unaccompanied children, also spoke about the issue.

Ryan said one of his concerns is what happens after someone is initially arrested by local police.

“Most folks who are deported, who are detained, were originally arrested by local police officers,” Ryan said.

The attorney added an arrest can ultimately place someone into the federal immigration system, where the circumstances surrounding the initial arrest may not prevent immigration proceedings from moving forward.

He described the immigration process as one in which people can quickly lose the ability to remain in the United States, even when they have pending immigration claims.

Ryan said he has represented people who were detained through encounters involving local law enforcement and later transferred to immigration authorities.

He described one case involving a person who was a passenger in a vehicle stopped over an alleged license-plate-light violation. Ryan said the individual had a pending asylum claim and had entered the country through a humanitarian process but ultimately chose to leave the United States rather than remain detained while the case proceeded.

Ryan said those cases demonstrate why he believes local participation in immigration enforcement can have consequences beyond the initial police encounter.

“If immigrants and refugees don’t feel safe leaving their house, don’t feel safe going to work, reporting crimes, everyone in the community suffers,” he added.

The lawmakers said they want the six cities to provide more information about their 287(g) agreements, including how many officers are involved, the costs associated with the program and how much federal funding the departments expect to receive.

The debate now centers on whether those communities believe the benefits of participating in the federal program outweigh concerns about police resources, community trust and the role of local officers in immigration enforcement.

ICE, meanwhile, maintains that the 287(g) program is a voluntary partnership designed to allow trained local officers to assist with limited immigration-enforcement functions under federal oversight.

KSAT reached out to Republican state Reps. Marc LaHood and Carrie Isaac, as well as U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, for their perspectives on the 287(g) program and the lawmakers’ call for the six Bexar County cities to reconsider their agreements. As of Wednesday night, KSAT has not heard back from their offices. Once we learn more about their views on the lawmaker’s call to action, we will update this story.

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