Fire burns 96 acres in Gillespie County weeks after major flooding

GILLESPIE COUNTY, Texas – From flooding to fire within a month’s time frame, Gillespie County first responders have had to deal with a quick turnaround.

On Saturday afternoon, they came together to fight and contain the fast-spreading Windy Ridge Road Fire.

Sean Doerre, director of communications for the City of Fredericksburg and public information officer for Fredericksburg Fire/EMS Department, said crews from six volunteer fire departments in Gillespie County responded.

He said extra support came from Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department just outside Junction, and from the Texas A&M Forest Service, which has often assisted the county in fire emergencies.

“They’re able to provide those air drops, extra manpower, as well as equipment that help us,” Doerre said.

In total, 96 acres of private ranch land burned, but Doerre said no structures were lost and no formal evacuations were issued.

Those landowners are now surveying their damage and planning what needs to happen next regarding livestock and repairs.

This fire emergency comes about three weeks after the Pedernales River flooded rural areas of the county.

Doerre said some areas got 20 to 25 inches of rain, while others got less than 5 inches. But he said the flood left behind a lot of destruction.

“You’re talking about fences, barns, maybe cabins that are down by the river that have been washed away,” he said, describing the damage. “And so the recovery effort is still ongoing there.”

Doerre said crews rescued more than 30 people from those areas that were going to be flooded. According to early estimates, the July 2026 flooding caused more than $6 million in damages.

Fortunately, he said there were no deaths in Gillespie County due to the flood.

With two back-to-back emergencies, Doerre said his office, along with the Gillespie County’s emergency management coordinator, are reminding neighbors to keep fire safety in mind.

He explained all the water from the rains and floods are gone, and right now, conditions are dry and breezy.

“The sun has been out a couple days, the wind’s been up, all of those things lead to more wildfires, and we’ve seen that in the last week or so in Gillespie County.”

The call for precautions come as the Labor Day holiday approaches and people make outdoor plans.

“Obviously people will be out grilling,” he said. “The disposal of those charcoal briquettes is very critical. Make sure they are completely out before disposing of them.”

He also urged people to use deliberate caution when welding or metal cutting, discarding a cigarette, and parking in tall grass — actions that can spark a fire.

Still on the minds of emergency officials in the county is March 2025, when the Crabapple Fire raced through northern Gillespie County, burning over 9,800 acres and illustrating the amount of destruction a fire can cause when the flames get loose.

“We’ve learned some lessons from the Crabapple Fire,” Doerre said. “We continue to implement those lessons.”

He added there is a core lesson emergency personnel have taken to heart that has helped the county react to fires and other emergencies more quickly.

“We have great coordination here in Gillespie County,” Doerre said. “The coordination level between our local Texas A&M Forest Service as well as our local volunteer fire departments helps in any response we have to an emergency situation.”

His plea to everyone: “Don’t be the reason that there is another wildfire here in Gillespie County or anywhere in the Texas Hill Country.”

For those who were impacted by the Windy Ridge Road Fire, Doerre said resources like moving animals or obtaining additional hay or feed are available through the county’s AgriLife Extension Office.

He said those who need to report property damage from last month’s flooding are able to fill out the Texas Division of Emergency Management form on the Gillespie and Fredericksburg emergency pages.

Doerre said residents can sign up for the Gillespie County emergency alert system by texting FBGTX to 38276 to get information in the event of another flood or wildfire that prompts evacuations.

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