One year later: Remembering the Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County

Approximately one year ago, smoke towers rising north of Fredericksburg were the first visible warning of what would become one of the most destructive wildfires Gillespie County has seen in recent years.

The Crabapple Fire, first reported on March 15, 2025, ignited near Lower Crabapple Road under a dangerous combination of strong winds, critically low humidity and dry grasses—a classic Texas Hill Country fire weather setup.

What began as a few hundred acres quickly turned into a fast-moving grass fire that burned nearly 9,900 acres before finally being contained.

To put the Crabapple Fire in perspective for people in San Antonio, it’s the equivalent of a burned area from roughly St. Mary’s University through downtown, then to the Frost Bank Center.

Gillespie County's Crabapple fire size compared to San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT used Geographic Information Systems (GIS) to create a comparison relative to Bexar County. See the map below.

Gillespie County's Crabapple fire size compared to San Antonio. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Within hours of ignition, the fire exploded in size. By mid-afternoon on March 15, strong winds pushed flames across State Highway 16 North, sending embers as far as a half mile ahead of the fire line.

Evacuations were ordered for areas between Highway 16 and FM 1631 as crews from across the region, including Bexar and Kendall County, rushed in to help.

By the evening, the fire had grown to more than 8,600 acres with zero containment, forcing shelters to open in Fredericksburg and prompting a disaster declaration from Gillespie County officials.

Power was also shut off in some areas, and air quality concerns spread well beyond the Hill Country, with haze reported as far away as Austin and College Station.

Despite overnight efforts, conditions remained unfavorable. Gusty winds and poor humidity recovery slowed progress into March 16, though containment finally began to improve with daylight and increased aerial support.

Over the next several days, firefighters battled flare-ups, shifting winds and rugged terrain. At its peak, the fire destroyed 30 buildings, including nine homes and injured one firefighter.

It wasn’t until March 21, after nearly 150 hours of nonstop firefighting, that the Crabapple Fire was officially declared 100% contained.

Fire weather wakeup call

The Crabapple Fire wasn’t caused by lightning, and its exact ignition source remains under investigation. However, weather conditions were undeniably the driving force behind its rapid spread: Low humidity (10–25%), strong gusty winds, dry fuels and an ongoing drought.

Fire officials say the Crabapple Fire serves as a reminder that wildfire season in the Hill Country is no longer confined to summer.

Spring cold fronts, drylines and gusty winds can be just as dangerous. Sometimes, more so when dormant grasses act as fast-burning fuel.

Why it matters

Fire danger remains a concern across the Texas Hill Country. Burn bans, red flag warnings and elevated fire weather outlooks are becoming more frequent, driven by long-term drought and increasingly volatile weather patterns.

Fire prevention starts with awareness:

Avoid outdoor burning during dry and windy conditions

Secure trailer chains and avoid parking on dry grass

Follow local burn bans and fire weather alerts

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