DPS: Man charged with aggravated kidnapping after pursuit from San Antonio ends in Live Oak County

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man faces multiple charges, including aggravated kidnapping, after a vehicle pursuit that began in San Antonio and ended in Live Oak County on Sunday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS troopers assisted with the pursuit, which started in San Antonio and continued south on Interstate 37 through Atascosa County before moving into Live Oak County.

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The pursuit ended on U.S. Highway 281 when a DPS trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to bring the suspect vehicle to a stop, according to DPS.

Christopher Lopez, 29, of San Antonio, was taken into custody and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. He faces charges of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon, evading arrest or detention, and obstruction or retaliation, according to DPS.

A female passenger in the vehicle was not injured. She was transported to a hospital as a precaution, DPS said.

The investigation is ongoing. DPS said anyone seeking information about the underlying kidnapping investigation should contact the San Antonio Police Department.

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