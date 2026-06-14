Affidavit: Man arrested after allegedly threatening to target Knicks fans ahead of NBA Finals Game 5

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages targeting New York Knicks fans planning to attend Game 5 of the NBA Finals at the Frost Bank Center, according to an arrest affidavit.

Michael Rodriguez, 44, was charged with making a terroristic threat, Bexar County records show.

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According to the affidavit, a woman who has known Rodriguez for eight to 10 years contacted authorities after receiving threatening messages from him through Facebook Messenger on June 12, a day before the Spurs-Knicks Game 5.

In the messages, the affidavit states Rodriguez made several comments referencing the game, including: “Knicks fans are gonna get stomped on by me and the west side” and “getting my weapons ready it’s hunting season.”

The woman told investigators she became concerned Rodriguez intended to commit acts of violence against Knicks fans attending the game. The affidavit states the woman also reported that Rodriguez is known to possess firearms.

Investigators determined there was probable cause to believe Rodriguez intentionally threatened to commit violence with the intent to place a substantial group of the public in fear of serious bodily injury, the affidavit states.

Rodriguez also had an active warrant for discharging a firearm in a municipality, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday, court records show.

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