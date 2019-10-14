Download KSAT’s weather app for customized, accurate forecasts in San Antonio, South Texas or wherever you are

Meteorologist Mike Osterhage shows how the new KSAT weather app can you everyday.

The new KSAT Weather Authority app for iPhone and Android brings a hyperlocal, immersive weather experience that is very easy to use.

The updated app has improved features that bring live updates straight from KSAT’s weather desk to your phone.

The KSAT weather app brings you the latest weather conditions anywhere in the world and the most accurate forecasts to plan your day or week.

Some of the new features include:

Easier navigation: The navigation bar at the bottom of the screen allows for a better user experience overall, making it easier to get the information you need, fast.

The improved homepage has more relevant information that is immediately accessible at the opening of the app. That includes a live current condition animation that shows temperature, humidity, cloud cover, sunrise/sunset, among other measurements. Users can scroll down to quickly find radar, future forecasts, etc.

Severe weather livestreams straight from our meteorologists are available in real-time in the app

The app automatically locates the user to provide the most relevant weather information anywhere in the world. Users can save several “favorite places” to check in on weather anywhere, anytime

Location-based alerts that only alerts you to severe weather that could directly impact you

Beyond the elegant but easy-to-use technology, the weather experts who are feeding information into the app are a cut above.

Rather than just simply spitting out forecasts from a machine, like many apps that come already downloaded on your phone, your Weather Authority team — Adam Caskey, Mike Osterhage, Justin Horne, Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey — analyze the data using local and regional trends and information that produces the most accurate and up-to-date weather forecasts.

