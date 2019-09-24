Get the KSAT App Pack here

Weather Authority App

Easy to use and easy to understand, The KSAT weather app brings you the latest weather conditions and the best forecasts to play your day or week. Depend on Your Weather Authority team: Adam Caskey, Mike Osterhage, Justin Horne, Kaiti Blake and Sarah Spivey.

iOS users, click here. Android users, click here.

Newsreader App

The new KSAT.com app is now easier and faster than ever before to get the latest news, weather, sports and more from KSAT.com and KSAT 12!

For your android device, click here to download it. Or, you can search KSAT in Google Play.

Ad

iPhone and iPad users, click here to download the KSAT.com app. Or search KSAT in Apple store.

BGC App

High School Football is big in Texas and KSAT12's Big Game Coverage team will cover all of our South Texas Teams. Download the BGC App today and don't miss this year's exciting action.

iOS and iPhone users, click here. Android users, click here.

Hurricane Tracker App

A direct hit from a hurricane could have catastrophic effects on San Antonio. Make sure you're prepared with breaking hurricane updates and state-of-the-art tracking with the KSAT12 Weather Team.

For your android device, click here to download it. Or, you can search KSAT in Google Play.

Ad

iPhone and iPad users click here to download the KSAT.com app. Or search KSAT in Apple store.