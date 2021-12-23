Stream KSAT 12 free with KSAT Plus: Live and on-demand news, weather, high school sports and more

Did you know you can stream KSAT 12 programming for free on most smart TVs, streaming devices and even your phone?

Watch every live newscast, get weather updates, stream high school sports, watch web extras and more.

Join tens of thousands of other streamers by downloading the “KSAT Plus” app for your Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV, Samsung TV and phones. (Formerly known as KSAT TV).

Keep reading for instructions on how to get the app, what to watch and the live programming schedule.

How to get the KSAT Plus app

KSAT Plus streams on the following devices for free:

Smart TVs

Roku

Apple TV

Samsung TV

Amazon Firestick TV

Apple and Android cell phones

The method of downloading the app is similar across most streaming devices.

Launch your streaming app (Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Samsung TV or Apple TV) or smart phone app store Launch the app store or click ‘+ Add channels’. Search “KSAT Plus” and install.

Find these features and more on KSAT Plus. (KSAT)

What to watch

KSAT Plus is the alternative solution for cord-cutters and audiences who want to expand their local TV viewing on larger screens and mobile devices on the go.

Stream live or on-demand original content from KSAT 12 on KSAT Plus, including:

All KSAT 12 newscasts

Live and on-demand weather forecasts

Breaking local news and livestreams

SA Live

KSAT Explains

KSAT News Now

Live high school sports with Big Game Coverage

News specials, extended news stories and web extras

Watch all KSAT 12's newscast live and on-demand on the free KSAT Plus app. (KSAT)

Live KSAT Plus schedule

The following KSAT newscasts and programs stream live (and are available for on-demand viewing afterward):

Good Morning San Antonio: Weekdays beginning at 4:30 a.m.; Weekends at 6 a.m., 8 a.m.

Good Morning San Antonio at 9:00am: Weekdays at 9 a.m.

KSAT News Now: Weekdays at 11 a.m.

KSAT 12 News at Noon: Weekdays at 12 p.m.

SA Live: Weekdays at 1 p.m.

KSAT 12 News at 5: Weekdays at 5 p.m.; Saturdays at 5 p.m.

KSAT 12 6 O’Clock News: Weekdays at 6 p.m.

KSAT 12 News Nightbeat: Daily at 10 p.m.

Texas Eats: Saturdays at 10 a.m.

KSAT Explains: Tuesdays at 7 p.m.

KSAT 12 News at 5:30: Sundays at 5:30 p.m.

For advertising inquiries on KSAT TV and Omne, email salesmgmt@ksat.com.