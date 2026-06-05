Wet weather possible for morning commute, some areas of heavy rain this afternoon

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FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

DYING STORMS: A round of storms along the Rio Grande is weakening as it moves east

SPOTTY DOWNPOURS FOR COMMUTE: Brief pockets of heavy rain in SA this morning

SOME HEAVY RAIN LATER TODAY: Scattered downpours, some heavy, will affect the area this afternoon and this evening

FORECAST

TODAY

A round of storms that moved in from Mexico overnight is weakening, but not before bringing good rainfall to those west of San Antonio. Meantime, passing downpours have developed around San Antonio and continue to move NW across the city. This will bring brief, heavy rainfall during the morning commute.

After a midday break, more downpours will develop this afternoon. Thanks to copious amounts of tropical moisture in the atmosphere, these downpours will have the potential to put down heavy rainfall. That means street flooding is a possibility. Rain chances today sit at 60%.

The risk for downpours continues into this evening. Those headed to outdoor watch parties should stay weather aware, with lightning also a risk with the heavier storms.

GO SPURS GO!

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

TOMORROW

Rain chances start to decrease tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves away. Still, some isolated afternoon downpours will be possible. Rain chances sit at 30%. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy and warm.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build into the area on Sunday. This will bring rain chances down and temperatures up. Most of next week will be quiet, humid, and warm.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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