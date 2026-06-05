Prostitution crackdown lands at least 9 men in jail, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s detectives conducted a crackdown on prostitution Thursday afternoon and made at least nine arrests.

KSAT reached out to BCSO for more information.

Based on jail booking information, it appears the suspects were all rounded up between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Those arrested include: Abdul Ali Mohammad, 31; Shawn Blue, 33; Roger Galan, 64; Jose David Garcia, 72; Joseph Guevara, 29; Jay Anthony Hernandez, 20; Juan Rubio, 34; Nathan Thomas, 30; and Ernest Valdez Jr., 49.

All the rounded up suspects were charged with solicitation.

The crackdown appears to be part of an ongoing effort by BCSO.

Back in December, KSAT rode along with undercover detectives as they made arrests related to prostitution and illegal drugs along Austin Highway.

More than 20 people were arrested during that crackdown, known as “Operation: Police Navidad.”

This is a developing story. We will update as more information is made available.

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