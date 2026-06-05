Affidavit: Leon Valley shooting suspect was aiming at someone else when he killed teen in 2021

LEON VALLEY, Texas – A man named as a suspect in a five-year-old Leon Valley murder case was actually trying to shoot someone else when he fired into a car, killing a teenage boy, in 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

Leon Valley police, with help from San Antonio police officers, arrested Alan Maxwell, 40, on Thursday.

Maxwell is charged with murder in the death of Erick Torres, 17, in April 2021, according to the affidavit. A Crime Stoppers tip sent last December to police helped them solve the case.

Although police initially believed the shooting was a result of road rage, the affidavit said Maxwell intentionally fired into the car where Torres was riding, believing it was carrying someone else.

The scenario detailed in the court document said Maxwell was upset with his then-girlfriend who he had caught with another man.

Maxwell chased the car, in which the woman and other man were riding.

At some point, police said, Maxwell fired shots at the vehicle as it traveled along Huebner Road, but no one was hit.

The affidavit said Torres and two other men were in a different car, also traveling on Huebner Road near Evers Road, when it was hit by gunfire.

Torres and one of his friends were shot.

The friend was able to get out of the car and get help from neighbors along nearby Peachtree Street.

The third person in the the vehicle drove Torres to a hospital where he died.

Based on the information in the affidavit, it appears Maxwell mistook their car for the one carrying his girlfriend.

Leon Valley police obtained a warrant for his arrest earlier this week, then took him into custody during a traffic stop Thursday.

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