Family of stabbing victim creates ‘Marcus Feeds 100’ effort to honor son’s memory

SAN ANTONIO – One week after a deadly stabbing, the family of the 23-year-old victim is channeling their grief into community action.

Marcus Coley died Monday, May 25, after he was stabbed near the San Antonio Central Library. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled his death a homicide.

“These last couple of days have been unbearable,” said Edna Coley, Marcus’ mother.

San Antonio police arrested Kenneth Dale Hollingsworth Jr., 33, in connection with the case. Hollingsworth was charged with murder.

“He was a father, he was a brother, he was a nephew, and he was my child,” Edna said.

Despite the pain, Edna said she’s determined to keep her son’s voice alive. Through their grief, Edna and her daughter Jazzmyne Coley have found strength in helping others.

“My brother would want me to step forward to help people,” Jazzmyne said.

That inspiration led the family to create the “Marcus Feeds 100” effort. On Wednesday, they distributed bagged lunches near downtown shelters.

“In the lunch bag, it was things that we know Marcus enjoyed,” Edna said.

The family said the effort is aimed at reaching people who may have faced some of the same challenges Marcus did.

“He was trying to figure out life,” Edna said.

“(Wednesday) made us realize how much he really did have an impact on the people out there,” Jazzmyne Coley said.

A public viewing for Marcus is scheduled for this Saturday at noon at the Bell & Bell Funeral Home.

Read also: