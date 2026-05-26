Man dies of multiple stab wounds downtown; Suspect charged with murder, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police announced an arrest in connection with a deadly stabbing on May 25, 2026: Kenneth Dale Hollingsworth, Jr., 33.

SAN ANTONIO – A man experiencing homelessness has died after he was stabbed multiple times Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were dispatched on a stabbing call just before 11:30 a.m. near the downtown intersection of Augusta Street and Navarro Street.

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Upon arrival, officers located the injured man in a parking lot across from the San Antonio Central Library.

In a report released Tuesday morning, SAPD said the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim has yet to be identified. Officers later detained several witnesses and suspects for questioning.

In a report released Tuesday morning, SAPD said the victim in a May 25, 2026, stabbing near Augusta Street and Navarro Street was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. (KSAT)

One of the suspects, according to police, was identified as Kenneth Dale Hollingsworth, Jr., 33. The identities of other potential suspects are unclear at this time.

According to jail and court records, Hollingsworth was taken into custody on Monday and officially booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A Bexar County judge set his bond at $300,000. Bexar County court records show that Hollingsworth is expected to make his next court appearance on Aug. 24.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

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