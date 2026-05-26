Man charged with murder after woman found dead with wounds from ‘sharp cutting object,’ SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a Northeast Side apartment complex last week, according to San Antonio police.

In an updated preliminary report obtained by KSAT on Tuesday, officers identified the suspect as Gage Perez Montes.

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A male went to the woman’s apartment and found her dead just before 10 a.m. Friday at an apartment located in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road.

Officers later arrived at the scene and found the woman with wounds “consistent with a sharp cutting object,” according to police.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the woman’s identity, as well as her cause and manner of death.

Montes was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Saturday on a $250,000 bond, jail records show.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the male who found the woman was Montes.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing. Further information was not readily available.

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