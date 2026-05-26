Prepare for storms this evening and tonight; strong storms, heavy rainfall possible

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

MOST OF TODAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid

4PM-8PM: Storms fire up along Rio Grande west of SA, some will be severe

8PM-OVERNIGHT: Storms form into a line, move east toward SA, heavy rainfall becomes main concern

SUNRISE WEDNESDAY: Rain moves east, morning commute may still be affected

FORECAST

TODAY

This morning, a line of storms in Mexico will make a run for those along the Rio Grande by sunrise. These storms should die down and fall apart before moving any farther east.

That means that the majority of today will be spent with partly cloudy skies and humid conditions. High temperatures will reach the mid-80s.

TIMING OF STORMS LATER TODAY

For those along the Rio Grande, storms will fire as early as 4pm. Any storm that develops in the 4pm-7pm timeframe will be capable of large hail. This threat is mainly for those west of San Antonio.

Future radar for 4pm today (5/26) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

From 8pm on, the storms will form into a line and march east. Any storm that form out of ahead of the line will be capable of large hail, but the main threats will be gusty winds and heavy rain with the line itself.

Threats for severe weather tonight (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Those at Spurs outdoor watch parties will want to pay close attention to forecast

Heavy rain will peak around midnight, however, showers and storms could linger through sunrise Wednesday. Street flooding will be a concern and the Wednesday morning commute could be affected.

Future radar for 12am Wednesday (5/27) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEDNESDAY

Much of what occurs on Wednesday will depend on what unfolds tonight. Odds are that the atmosphere will become stable, should we see a healthy round of storms overnight. That said, by Wednesday afternoon, a few more isolated storms could develop.

NEXT RAIN CHANCE

The next best rain chance after today will be late Saturday night and into Sunday. Currently rain chances sit at 40%.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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