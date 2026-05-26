Mom wants more accountability after 7-year-old daughter hit by car outside NISD elementary school

SAN ANTONIO – There are lingering injuries almost a week later, but 7-year-old Valentina’s mother says she’s lucky to be alive.

“I was slowing down because my sister said stop, and then the car just hit me,” Valentina said.

Valentina was hit by a car outside Evers Elementary School and suffered a concussion, scrapes and bruises.

Pointing to Valentina’s white cowboy boots, her mom, Michele Cantu, said, “There are tire marks. You can see them here, here, and here, and that when she fell down, the tire just kind of kept rolling over her.”

Cantu said her daughter was hard to miss that day.

“She had on a sparkly skirt, and she also had a big white cowgirl hat on,” Cantu said.

“With sparkly rhinestones!” Valentina chimed in. “I love to dress up.”

Valentina walked to school with her 12-year-old sister by crossing the street between Evers Elementary School and Jordan Middle School’s parking lot.

“There is a sign that says stop for pedestrians in the crosswalk,” Cantu said. “This driver failed to yield to my daughter crossing in the crosswalk.”

After the driver allegedly struck Valentina with the vehicle, they stopped briefly and asked if the girls were OK, saying they thought the 12-year-old was the parent or guardian.

“So they knew they hit her and still decided to leave without reporting it,” Cantu said. “Without talking to an adult, they talked to my 12-year-old and to not render aid, make sure she’s safe (or) get her some medical attention.”

Cantu considers this a hit-and-run.

However, the Northside Independent School District (NISD) told KSAT they have contacted the person who hit Valentina, police are aware and investigating, but this is not being considered a hit-and-run as of Monday evening.

After the crash, Evers Elementary School principal Rosanna Gujardo sent out the message to parents:

“I am writing to inform you about an incident that occurred this morning. A student from Evers Elementary was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street from Jordan Middle School to Evers Elementary. The student sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by EMS for medical assessment. Our thoughts are with the student and their family as they recover. “This incident serves as a serious reminder of the critical need for safety in our school zones. I urge everyone to adhere to safe, slow speeds and to remain completely focused when driving through our parking lots and the roadways surrounding our schools. Please be especially mindful of students walking in the area during the busy morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times. The safety of our students depends on the vigilance of our entire community, and we appreciate your cooperation in keeping our campus safe.” Evers Elementary School principal Rosanna Gujardo

“The principal did tell me that they are committing to repaint the speed bumps, to paint the crosswalk, that they’re committed to putting crossing guards there,” Cantu said. ”When I went the next day, I did see a crossing guard there.”

However, NISD could not confirm to Cantu or KSAT that a crossing guard would be in place next school year.

Cantu shared her daughter’s story and her concerns online.

“I got flooded with messages from parents who said that their kids had been hit, or that their kid had been (hit) and someone drove away. So it’s clearly a bigger problem,” Cantu said through tears.

Cantu said both of her daughters are still shaken.

“(Valentina) has said, ‘Mom, I’m afraid I’m gonna get hit again. I don’t wanna walk to school anymore,’ and that’s sad because that’s a joy that now she has to lose,” Cantu said. “We live so close to the school.”

Still, Cantu is trying to stay positive.

Kneeling to Valentina, Cantu said, “We’re still gonna go to school, and we’re still going to have fun at school, and we can play games in the car while we’re driving to make it fun! OK?”

Valentina agreed, then offering her own message to the public, “I hope this never happens and I hope that grownups decide not to do that.”

This isn’t the first major crash NISD has dealt with.

In October 2025, a 16-year-old John Jay High School student died after being hit the month before near the school on Marbach Road inside a marked crosswalk.

That driver stayed at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and is not facing any charges.

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