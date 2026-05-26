Northwest Side neighbors express fear, concern after loose dogs kill several pet cats

SAN ANTONIO – A loud ruckus from animals on Lark Ridge Thursday morning had neighbors in a Northwest Side neighborhood make multiple posts online expressing their concerns.

“We heard some noises outside,” Juan Realpe said. ”It was like cats and dogs, very loud.”

Lauren Wilkinson learned all the noise had to do with her home in the Misty Oaks neighborhood, near Grissom Road.

“We thankfully have a glass door, so we opened the front door, and we could see my cat and see the dogs off to the side, just protecting their dead,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson shared Ring videos of dogs on her property with KSAT, including footage showing a dog carrying her pet cat’s limb in its mouth from the driveway to the front yard.

Realpe saw the gruesome scene before leaving home, but returned home to find the dogs in his driveway.

Realpe initially called the city’s service request number (311) and was instructed to leave a message, so he called the San Antonio Police Department.

“I was afraid of coming out of my car,” Realpe said. ”I was afraid of coming out after I saw what I saw.”

Police arrived at Realpe’s home, and he told the officer the dogs were still on the loose.

Realpe learned that the officer found the dogs at a nearby home on Roundhill Street, reportedly attacking another cat.

The homeowner, who did not want to be identified, said the officer contacted her via her Ring doorbell to deliver the shocking news.

“The officer informed me that two pit bulls had attacked my tabby and chased it and broke down my door, my wooden door, and got to the (backyard),” the homeowner said.

The officer closed the gate to trap the dogs, according to the homeowner.

“I immediately went into hysterics because that mama cat that had been killed had kittens in my backyard, and the kittens were in my greenhouse.”

In addition to losing her adult female cat, the homeowner told KSAT that she also lost three of its kittens to the dogs.

Animal Care Services (ACS) arrived and took the animals, but not for long.

“The following day, I called to find out that they had been released to their owners,” the homeowner said.

The news of the pit bulls attacking animals and their release garnered dozens of comments on the Misty Oaks Nextdoor and Facebook pages.

Neighbors of the subdivision said more has to be done. They learned about a four-page affidavit that must be filled out in order for an investigation to begin.

Once an affidavit is submitted, ACS will begin an investigation to determine whether Texas laws have been violated, according to the city’s website. The animal’s owner could be held liable both civilly and criminally.

Neighbors said they are filing affidavits, but all have the same concern.

“They’re gonna get out again,” Wilkinson said. “They can kill five cats in a matter of four hours. When is a person coming next?”

KSAT has reported extensively on dog-related attacks and what you need to know in terms of tips to avoid being attacked, what to do if you or your pets are attacked, and what the law is.

You can find many of those stories by clicking here.

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