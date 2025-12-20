Any dog can be ‘dangerous’: Inside an ACS investigation from the pet owner’s point of view

SAN ANTONIO – Deadly and high-profile dog attacks have put the spotlight on dangerous and aggressive dogs in San Antonio.

As the number of reported dog attacks doubled in the 2025 fiscal year, questions arise about what classifies a dog as dangerous or aggressive.

“Dangerous” dogs are classified as having attacked or menaced people, unprovoked, outside of their enclosures.

“Aggressive” dogs are generally those found to have gone after other animals.

But it’s not just the big dog down the street that could be ruled “dangerous.” It could just as easily be yours — no matter how cute.

“One instance is enough to deem a dog ‘dangerous,’” said ACS Assistant Director Brad Davenport, who oversees the department’s bite and dangerous dog investigations. “We do look at history, but one instance is enough."

Kristin Cooper had eight French Bulldogs at her Far Northwest Side home — five of them just 14-week-old puppies — when she says some of the dogs escaped through an unlatched gate in early November.

Cooper wasn’t home at the time, but was told her dogs went after some of her neighbors.

One neighbor said one of the adult dogs, Gumball, bit someone, but Cooper’s not sure about the others.

“I have no idea even what dog bit (another one of Cooper’s neighbors) because, per the investigator, they couldn’t identify,” Cooper said.

An ACS spokeswoman said three people were bit in all, and there is video of the dogs repeatedly getting out and charging and threatening people.

How does ACS determine if a dog is dangerous or aggressive?

When determining if a designation is warranted, Animal Care Services investigators look for photo and video evidence, proof of a bite, or even an owner’s admission their dog was part of an incident.

Depending on the designation, these labels carry requirements for the owners to take precautions, such as posting signage, using a muzzle and sturdy leash, and even carrying a $100,000 liability insurance policy.

Owners also have to pay any impoundment fees and other costs for their dog’s care.

Restrictions on a “dangerous” dog last the rest of its life, while “aggressive” designations last only one to three years.

An owner can appeal a decision, but if the decision stands, the owner has a choice to make.

If an owner doesn’t want to comply and surrenders their “dangerous” dog instead, the animal is euthanized.

While it could happen with “aggressive” dogs that are surrendered, an ACS spokesperson said it’s not guaranteed.

The aftermath of an investigation

ACS quarantined all eight of the dogs at Cooper’s house and deemed them “dangerous,” according to emails and paperwork reviewed by KSAT.

Cooper is appealing the designation of her six dogs at a hearing on Monday.

Gumball and another dog from the house have already been surrendered to ACS.

“The fees to get them back is pretty horrendous,” Cooper said.

Cooper hasn’t seen the evidence against her dogs yet. Her open records request through the city was sent to the state attorney general’s office for review.

Davenport said an owner does not have an automatic right to see the evidence ahead of their appeal.

“We will deem a dog dangerous if we have evidence. And if they choose to appeal, then we’ll present that evidence in court,” he said.

