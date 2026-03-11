Corpus Christi could run out of water. How would it impact San Antonio?

A growing water crisis in Corpus Christi is now drawing threats of a state takeover, as leaders warn the coastal city is running out of time to secure a long-term water supply.

When asked Tuesday about the situation, Gov. Greg Abbott delivered a sharp response, saying the state may have to step in if local leaders do not act fast enough.

“We can only give them a little time more before the State of Texas has to take over, micromanage that city and run that city to make sure every resident who goes to the water tap and turns it on, they have water,” Abbott said.

The governor also accused the city of wasting state support that had already been made available.

“We were actually working with Corpus Christi in advance, we provided them with $750 million, three-quarters of a billion dollars in funding for them to address their water problem,” Abbott said. “You know what they did? They squandered it. And then they changed their plan and they were indecisive about what to do.”

Why Corpus Christi is facing this crisis

Dr. Bill Chriss, a Corpus Christi historian and political expert who has followed the issue for years, said the roots of the crisis go back to a failure to carry out a lasting solution.

“The leadership in the City of Corpus Christi has been unable to execute a long-term water solution,” Chriss said.

Chriss said the city has been dealing with drought for years, while also seeing water demand rise.

“Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon, those reservoirs are at record low levels because of drought, and also because of increased water usage,” Chriss said.

Since 2019, city leaders have gone back and forth on how to address the growing shortage. One proposed solution was a desalination plant, but those plans stalled after city leadership chose not to move forward, citing cost, environmental issues and concerns about impacts to fishing and shrimping industries.

Why South and Central Texas should care

Former Corpus Christi City Councilmember David Loeb said the problem stretches far beyond the coast because Corpus Christi plays a major role in industries Texans rely on every day.

“All the jet fuel that is made for San Antonio, Austin, DFW is made here,” Loeb said.

Loeb said industries makes up a major share of Corpus Christi’s water use, adding another layer to the shortage. But he also argued those industries are essential, producing everything from fuel to major pharmaceutical products.

Both Loeb and Chriss said communities outside Corpus Christi, including San Antonio, should be paying close attention.

“In a very real sense, we’re all competing for a limited amount of water,” Chriss said.

“These problems tend to move upstream as they get worse and worse,” Loeb said.

As drought conditions continue across much of Texas, the concerns in Corpus Christi are becoming part of a larger conversation about water supply, infrastructure and growth across the state.

The governor’s warning has now intensified pressure on Corpus Christi leaders to deliver a clear path forward before the crisis worsens.

The City of Corpus Christi’s response

KSAT reached out to the city about Abbott’s words for city leadership. KSAT was sent the following statement:

“The City of Corpus Christi remains steadfast in its commitment to continue providing water security for the Coastal Bend. We have maintained a consistent, active dialogue with the Governor’s Office, and we are deeply grateful for the continued technical and financial support provided by Governor Greg Abbott, the City’s legislative delegation, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), and the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB).

“We understand the Governor’s frustration and sense of urgency to bring seawater desalination online, and we continue to work on desalination options.

“In the meantime, the City is not merely planning; we are executing a $1 billion portfolio of water initiatives designed to provide generational stability. Several of these projects are already producing water, with additional capacity expected to come online gradually over the next 24 months.

“Our current strategic projects include:

Nueces River Groundwater Wells Project: Eastern Well Field: 10 MGD Western Well Field: 17 MGD ERF Well Field: 9 MGD

Evangeline Groundwater Project: 24 MGD

Reclaimed Water Project: 16 MGD

Seawater Desalination Initiatives: Inner Harbor Location: 30 MGD Harbor Island Location: 50 MGD



“In addition, the City has invested in significant improvements to the Mary Rhodes Pipeline to maximize water delivery from Lake Texana and upgrades to the O.N. Stevens Water Treatment Plant to increase output capacity.

“These investments represent the most aggressive water infrastructure program in the City’s history. The City of Corpus Christi values the Governor’s high expectations, expectations we intend to meet through our continued partnership with state agencies to ensure the Coastal Bend remains an economic engine for the entire State of Texas.

“The City of Corpus Christi is grateful to the Texas Governor’s Office and state agencies for the support and continued dialogue as we work together to ensure an immediate, reliable, drought-proof water supply for the region.”

