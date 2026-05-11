San Antonio culture, mothers celebrated at downtown watch party as Spurs continue ‘Race for Seis’

SAN ANTONIO – The Spurs’ Playoff Pop-Up Shop on West Commerce Street turned into a watch party Sunday evening.

Dozens of people cheered on the team at the downtown celebration, despite the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The series is now tied.

District 1, Centro San Antonio and the city of San Antonio’s Downtown Office teamed up to host this event. It had food, games and live mural painting.

Ricardo Rodriguez was one of the featured artists.

“It’s such an honor,” he said.

The celebration was not just for the Spurs, but also for moms.

“There is nothing else to top my day than watching the Spurs,” Mary Alice Hernandez said. “My family is por vida. That’s what the Spurs mean to me.”

Game 5 is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Frost Bank Center. The city is hosting another watch party at Mexico Ceaty at the Rivercenter. Click here for details.

Read also: