Records: SAPD officer fired for speeding up to 118 mph without authorization, traffic violations

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is indefinitely suspended after excessively speeding in his patrol unit without authorization, failing to follow traffic laws multiple times, and failing to record on his body-worn camera, according to discipline records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Suspension records show Officer Taylor C. Sanchez was disciplined twice for several incidents in September 2025.

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Sanchez was caught driving well over the speed limit at least five times during a single shift and several other times in the days that followed, according to the suspension paperwork.

Documents show Sanchez drove 98 mph in a 65 mph zone to respond to a call. Records indicate he was not authorized to drive that fast.

While responding to a different call, records show Sanchez drove over 100 miles per hour in a 65 miles per hour zone, topping out at speeds of 118 miles per hour.

Discipline records show Sanchez was also caught failing to stop at stop signs or red lights multiple times, as well as driving the wrong way down a street.

Later that month, records show Sanchez failed to upload more than 300 clips from his body-worn camera at the end of seven different shifts.

The suspension paperwork states that “Officer Sanchez’ actions render his continuance in office detrimental to effective law enforcement.”

Department records show Sanchez was indefinitely suspended twice, with the earliest date being in February 2026.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.