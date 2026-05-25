SAPD officer indefinitely suspended after allegations of inappropriate conduct toward women, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer is indefinitely suspended after several women reported him for having inappropriate behavior, according to discipline records reviewed by KSAT Investigates.

Officer Christopher De Los Santos had been employed by SAPD since 2017, according to city records.

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Discipline records show several women reported De Los Santos for inappropriate behavior.

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One woman reported multiple incidents where she said De Los Santos insulted her and made her feel uncomfortable and unsafe on the job. During one occasion, the woman said De Los Santos belittled and intimidated her after he got upset about how she handled a call.

Records show the woman said she did not feel safe leaving or speaking as De Los Santos raised his voice and put his hand near the gun on his belt, describing his behavior as “aggressive and unprofessional.”

A female SAPD officer reported De Los Santos for sending her a sexually explicit text message, suspension paperwork states.

A different woman said she gave De Los Santos her cell phone number since they were going to be working together. Records show De Los Santos began asking the woman personal questions, which she believed was unprofessional.

Another woman reported De Los Santos for hugging her after their first time working together, which records show “caught her off guard.” She said it was “inappropriate behavior in the workplace,” according to the discipline records.

De Los Santos’ indefinite suspension began in February 2026, records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.