Universal City PD: Male shot multiple times in apparent robbery; Suspect on the run

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A suspect is on the run after a male was shot multiple times in an apparent robbery, according to the Universal City Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Pat Booker Road, which is located near Kitty Hawk Road.

Police said the male was meeting a girl in the area. She led him to an apartment complex on Villa Drive, where the male was robbed and shot, officers said.

The male then went to a nearby coffee shop called On The Grind, where someone found him and called 911, police said.

The department said the male was later taken to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, his condition is unclear.

Ashwynne and Molly Irish, who work at the coffee shop, told KSAT the wounded male, who appeared to be a teenager, walked up to the shop and then lay down in front of the building.

“I didn’t really know how severe it was until cops got there, because they were trying to pull out tourniquets and stuff. It was pretty crazy,” Ashwynne said.

“His entire side was covered in blood,” Molly Irish said. “It was a white shirt he was wearing that wasn’t white anymore.

KSAT has a crew at the scene working to obtain more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

More crime coverage on KSAT: