Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day ceremony
A livestream of the ceremony will be available in the media player below at 9:30 a.m.
SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will honor fallen servicemen and women on Monday with a Memorial Day ceremony.
KSAT will provide a livestream of the event at 9:30 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.
The ceremony will include a wreath-laying, a moment of silence, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and speeches.
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