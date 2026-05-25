Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery to hold Memorial Day ceremony

SAN ANTONIO – The Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery will honor fallen servicemen and women on Monday with a Memorial Day ceremony.

KSAT will provide a livestream of the event at 9:30 a.m. in this article. Delays are possible. If there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

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The ceremony will include a wreath-laying, a moment of silence, a rifle salute, the playing of taps and speeches.

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