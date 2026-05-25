Comal County officials encourage water safety this Memorial Day

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – For the Memorial Day weekend, many people will be flocking to the rivers and lakes to beat the heat.

In anticipation of a large crowd at the Comal River, New Braunfels police and the city’s fire department said they will have personnel monitor the river and answer any questions about what is and is not allowed in the water.

New Braunfels Fire Chief Ruy Lozano recommends that everyone wear life jackets, especially if you’re not a strong swimmer. Life jackets are free to grab before you get into the water.

Lozano also warned about excessive drinking in the heat.

“Alcohol does not hydrate you. Water alone can not hydrate you,” Lozano said. “You need to get the appropriate electrolytes, so try to get some high-electrolyte fluid in you on a regular basis.”

New Braunfels Police Chief Osvaldo Flores says officers will be on the roads enforcing DUIs. He encouraged people to take advantage of the many rideshare options.

If you’re headed to the lake, Bexar County Game Warden Roland Fuentes told KSAT that there needs to be life jackets on board for everyone. Children 12 and under must wear a life jacket when the boat is in motion. There also needs to be a fire extinguisher on the boat.

“Also, if you were born after Sept. 1, 1993, a boater education course is required for an individual operating the boat,” Fuentes added.

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