Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man with cognitive impairment last seen on far West Side

Gene Rhodes was last seen on Sunday on the far West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.

Gene Rhodes was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater and blue jeans around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 7500 block of Westfield Boulevard.

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Rhodes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Authorities said he has black hair and brown eyes.

According to DPS, Rhodes could be traveling in a black Ford F-150 with Texas license plate #WYB9118.

If you have any relevant information on Rhodes’ whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

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