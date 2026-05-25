Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old man with cognitive impairment last seen on far West Side Gene Rhodes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds Gene Rhodes was last seen on Sunday on the far West Side. (Copyright 2026 by DPS - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment.
Gene Rhodes was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved sweater and blue jeans around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the 7500 block of Westfield Boulevard.
Rhodes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. Authorities said he has black hair and brown eyes.
According to DPS, Rhodes could be traveling in a black Ford F-150 with Texas license plate #WYB9118.
If you have any relevant information on Rhodes’ whereabouts, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.
Read also:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Gambling Bust — Sheriff explains what makes a game room illegal Attack the Basket. Finish Strong. Go Spurs Go. Is that Spurs merchandise on the corner actually illegal? WATCH: Thursday night flooding on Interstate 35 lower level Mom watches car slam into her daughter's brand-new Mini Cooper — driver takes off Her Best Friend Tried to Stop It — Nobody Listened You Can Now Honk for the Spurs… on Fortnite Spurs fans rally at Hemisfair ahead of game 3 Someone Dumped Paint on a Spurs Fan's Car & It's Heartbreaking Spurs fans surprised with free playoff tickets and they lost it Sean Elliott Picks Up The Bill for H.E.B. Shoppers Exclusive: Friend to Marlene Vidal details days leading up to death of her two kids SA Bakery cooking up Spurs treats Artist Paints Spurs Murals and Is Just Getting Started One street drop, one street honor — SA City Council has two big votes coming 9 cars, armed officers, and a polling library. Here's what happened. SA Fans Share Their Spurs Playoff Rituals A Texas school district has less than $500 in the bank Army vet refuses to neuter his dog — and he's fighting back Wemby's Nickname Says Everything Previous video Next video