80-year-old man drowns at Boerne City Lake on Memorial Day weekend, city says

BOERNE, Texas – An 80-year-old man drowned at Boerne City Lake on Sunday, according to the City of Boerne.

The man went under the surface of the water and began to struggle, according to a city bulletin.

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While people attempted to help the man, the city said those efforts were unsuccessful. Members of the Boerne Fire Department Water Rescue Team, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Boerne Police Department also responded to the scene.

The city said the lake has been closed until further notice.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

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